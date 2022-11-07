Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
WFlemming Illustration's profile
11 FREUNDE - best of season 21/22
WFlemming Illustration
Behance.net
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer


Portrait illustrations for « 11 FREUNDE the Best of Season 21/22 » special edition.
- celebrating the best football of the season.

■■■
AD: Daniel Ludwig

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU Player of the SeasonMAX EBERL Character of the Season

editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer


JULE BRAND Newcomer of the Season ⇡DAVID RAUM Newcomer of the Season


editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer


DENIZ AYTEKIN Referee of the Season ⇡CHRISTIAN STREICH Trainer Team of the Season


editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer


JOCHEN SAIER Sporting Director of the Season ⇡SVENJA HUTH Player of the Season


editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer

©2022 11 FREUNDE Verlag GmbH & Co. KG. Illustration by W.Flemming. All Rights Reserved.


... special THANKS do Daniel, Viola and Lukas! ...

twitter   .   dribbble   .   contact me

editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
editorial football Illustrator portrait print sports wflemming soccer
11 FREUNDE - best of season 21/22
43
251
12
Published:
WFlemming Illustration's profile
WFlemming Illustration

Owner

WFlemming Illustration's profile
WFlemming Illustration
Manchester, United Kingdom

Project Made For

Art-essence's profile
Art-essenceDortmund, Germany

11 FREUNDE - best of season 21/22

Portrait illustrations for « 11 FREUNDE the Best of Season 21/22 » special edition. - Celebrating the best football of the season.

43
251
12
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields