11 FREUNDE - best of season 21/22

Portrait illustrations for « 11 FREUNDE the Best of Season 21/22 » special edition.
- celebrating the best football of the season.
■■■
AD: Daniel Ludwig
CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU Player of the Season ⇡⇣ MAX EBERL Character of the Season
JULE BRAND Newcomer of the Season ⇡⇣ DAVID RAUM Newcomer of the Season
DENIZ AYTEKIN Referee of the Season ⇡⇣ CHRISTIAN STREICH Trainer Team of the Season
JOCHEN SAIER Sporting Director of the Season ⇡⇣ SVENJA HUTH Player of the Season
... special THANKS do Daniel, Viola and Lukas! ...