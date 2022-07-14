▲ Asseta - RECOVER THE FUTURE

SymbolStudio©
Asseta uses innovative solutions based on the latest technologies, including statistical models and big data tools, to recover receivables from debtors. The brand has been operating since 2004 and, as Asseta S.A., it has handled over a million cases, with the value of recovered assets of nearly PLN 15 billion. The company directly employs almost 300 people.
As they say about themselves, "We believe that technology, full commitment and continuous development will allow us to achieve our goal to become the most effective company in the sector".
Credits & Scope of work:
Mateusz Pałka:
‣ Creative director
‣ Analysis
‣ Logo design
‣ Visual strategy
‣ Communication strategy
‣ Poster design
‣ Brandbook
‣ Design of identification elements
‣ Animations
‣ Website design
Alan Kamiński
‣ Poster design
▲Verbal communication
Our communication strategy is based on the developed brand slogan, "RECOVER THE FUTURE", which refers to debt collection services (recover) and technology (future). The slogan is universal, meaning it can target both debtors and business customers who experience problems recovering their receivables.
We reach out to the archetypes of a guardian (we will help you), a wizard (we look into your future) and a sage (we will advise you).
The logo is a sign, a signpost and a warning for the debtor. The three segments in the sign refer to the three entities among which money flows. The sign is also an interpretation of the letter "A", which is the first letter of the brand's name.
▲Visual communication
We have created an advanced system representing any form to show how molecules flow. The particles are a visual interpretation of "Big data" and a reference to the brand's slogan of "Recover the future". In animations, the particle flow is counterclockwise, thus further emphasizing the "recovery" aspect.
In terms of the brand's slogan, "Recover the future", we have created a series of posters where the world of culture and technology mix together. The posters have become an integral part of office spaces. With them, Asseta increased the employees' sense of identifying with the brand.
▲Website & Explainer video
Visual communication on the website is broken down between debtors and business clients. We have chosen light shades for debtors, while the tone is dark for clients to emphasize the business character.
We have also created explainer animations for each group, which help understand the scope of the brand's services (business) and facilitate and shorten the contact (debtors). The animations are available to users immediately after entering a specific group website.
