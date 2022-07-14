▲ Asseta - RECOVER THE FUTURE













▲ Verbal communication





Our communication strategy is based on the developed brand slogan, "RECOVER THE FUTURE", which refers to debt collection services (recover) and technology (future). The slogan is universal, meaning it can target both debtors and business customers who experience problems recovering their receivables.



We reach out to the archetypes of a guardian (we will help you), a wizard (we look into your future) and a sage (we will advise you).









The logo is a sign, a signpost and a warning for the debtor. The three segments in the sign refer to the three entities among which money flows. The sign is also an interpretation of the letter "A", which is the first letter of the brand's name.











