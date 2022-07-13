Blog
Compound
Forth + Back
Compound
Compound is an arts and cultural complex in the heart of Long Beach California. Compound is dedicated to the intersection of art, wellness, and community engagement. Forth+Back has worked alongside the institution to help evolve their visual identity through their many disparate print and digital communications. The newly evolved identity focused on the treatment of language through contrasting typographic palettes and subtle moments of emphasis.

Forth + Back:
Campaign  / Print Design / Digital Design
    Los Angeles, CA, USA

