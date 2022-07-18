Pa Negre
Pa Negre is a new bakery located in Girona’s old town. We were commissioned to design its visual identity and we had the pleasure to collaborate with our friends Sarquella Torres, who designed the space.
In Catalonia, pa negre (rye bread) is associated with the war and post-war periods. We drew inspiration from Girona’s post-war ration cards to find a typographic solution.
Bread is deeply rooted in Catalan culture, and there are plenty of set phrases and sayings that talk about it. We used these phrases to design the applications and set the tone of the brand.