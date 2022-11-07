Mr.377 | 377先生的全7人生
377先生先生愛森氣氣，他覺得他是多重宇宙最心平氣和的貓，大家總愛挑戰他的耐心與智力，在他的巧妙互動下，他總是不負眾望得到森氣氣大王的稱號。 377先生先生一直覺得這只是個虛名，跟天下無雙一樣是個不具意義的名號，而他對虛名無追求，
只在意自己是不是多重宇宙中最帥的貓。
Mr. 377 loves to be angry. He feels that he is the most peaceful cat in the multiverse, and people always challenge his patience and intelligence. With his clever interactions, he always lives up to his reputation as the King of Anger, but Mr. 377 has always felt that this is just a name, and he has no desire for it.
The only thing he cares about is whether he is the most handsome cat in the multiverse.
STYLEFRAME
KV
LINE 3D Motion Sticker
377先生 LINE motion sticker | LINE STORE 讓377先生在你的手機盡情搖擺）
＜ https://store.line.me/stickershop/product/26300/zh-Hant ＞
MOTION
CREDIT LIST
Director：莊絢淳
Design & Animation DEPT.：Knock-Knock Animation 諾恩動畫
Design & Animation DEPT.：Knock-Knock Animation 諾恩動畫
Character Design：莊絢淳
Character Modeling : 陳玟靜
Texture : 陳玟靜
Character Rigging : 陳捷夫
LINE Sticker design : 莊絢淳
LINE Sticker KV design : 莊絢淳
Animation : 莊絢淳
Lighting : 莊絢淳
Render : 莊絢淳
Compositing : 莊絢淳
Music : 莊絢淳
LINE sticker production : 陳捷夫
Special Thanks : Queenie / Sabrina / Sue / Annie Wu