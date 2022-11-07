











Mr.377 | 377先生的全7人生









377先生先生愛森氣氣，他覺得他是多重宇宙最心平氣和的貓，大家總愛挑戰他的耐心與智力，在他的巧妙互動下，他總是不負眾望得到森氣氣大王的稱號。 377先生先生一直覺得這只是個虛名，跟天下無雙一樣是個不具意義的名號，而他對虛名無追求，

只在意自己是不是多重宇宙中最帥的貓。





Mr. 377 loves to be angry. He feels that he is the most peaceful cat in the multiverse, and people always challenge his patience and intelligence. With his clever interactions, he always lives up to his reputation as the King of Anger, but Mr. 377 has always felt that this is just a name, and he has no desire for it.