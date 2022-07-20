We were introduced to the team at TWAICE at a key moment in their progression. With a family culture at the company's heart we kicked-off the project with a series of 1:1 workshops to define a true understanding of what the company, and internal teams needed from a new identity.





With this understanding in place we set out to refine what they had in place with an updated wordmark and supporting visual toolkit to help each team set visual consistency across their internal products and marketing channels.

















