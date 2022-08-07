Blog
La Rústica
Futura .
Introducing "La Rústica". A pizza and drinks restaurant located in Nayarit, Mexico. With a branch in Punta Mita and another in Sayulita, it offers a beach club atmosphere with a wood-fired kitchen and a privileged location to enjoy a pizza and a drink while watching the sunset. 

The graphic proposal was inspired by old travel postcards with a tropical, beachy feel. A serif typeface inspired by 18th century stylistic trends was used for the logo, and although each branch is designed with slight variations in typography, they maintain the same stylistic values. The icon, featuring an "R", simulates the aesthetic treatment of prints and engravings, with the intention of giving a handmade and handcrafted property. As well as a series of food illustrations that function as visual aids within the brand. The colour palette is inspired by the colours of an idyllic seascape, from morning to sunset. 

La Rústica. Waves, Surf, Pizza, Siesta & Fiesta.
Art Direction: Futura
Design & Production: Futura

