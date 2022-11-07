Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Periplo, visual identity
Enrique Presa
Behance.net
Naming and visual identity for a new restaurant in Portixol, Mallorca.
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Periplo is a spanish word that has its origin in the nautical world. It means a journey with numerous adventures. The idea behind the name was to suggest the dynamic and varied personality of the restaurant.
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
The visual identity is built around a stencil custom made typography that tries to express the fishing and industrial character that this neighborhood had in the past. Its design is based on the templates for stencilling that were used for marking the fishing boats and goods boxes.
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Brand Design brand identity branding design identity Logo Design menu design restaurant typography visual identity
Photography: Miquel Torres
Client: Periplo
Periplo, visual identity
30
132
3
Published:
user's avatar
Enrique Presa

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Enrique Presa
    Palma de Mallorca, Spain

    Periplo, visual identity

    30
    132
    3
    Published:

    Creative Fields