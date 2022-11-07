Periplo, visual identity

Naming and visual identity for a new restaurant in Portixol, Mallorca.
Periplo is a spanish word that has its origin in the nautical world. It means a journey with numerous adventures. The idea behind the name was to suggest the dynamic and varied personality of the restaurant.
The visual identity is built around a stencil custom made typography that tries to express the fishing and industrial character that this neighborhood had in the past. Its design is based on the templates for stencilling that were used for marking the fishing boats and goods boxes.