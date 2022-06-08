Blog
Alice Lin solo exhibition 2022
Alice Lin
Behance.net
Alice Lin Solo exhibition 2022 

This collection explores the themes of youthfulness and everything that comes with it. The playful nature of the animalistic creatures shows how life might look like on the surface for young people but the details and use of flowers, insects and holding one's head explores a deeper meaning of experiencing things such as love, anxiety, depression and the need to hide one's true self from society because that is what's expected. This collection aims to explore the duality of young people and the many hidden emotions they are capable of experiencing and how societal pressure gives rise to the creation of individuals with many faces.​​​​​​​
Coffee Trio  / 咖啡三重奏
traditional Chinese pigments on silk / 绢本设色
66X97cm
2022
Hangout  (AB)
traditional Chinese pigments on silk / 绢本设色
66X97cm (each)
2022
Little goose  / 小鹅
traditional Chinese pigments on silk / 绢本设色
50X70cm 
2022
The Girl with Dragon Tatoo/ 龙纹身的女孩
traditional Chinese pigments on silk / 绢本设色
90X46cm 
2022
Dreaming Butterfly / 梦蝶
traditional Chinese pigments on silk / 绢本设色
50X43c
2022
Thanks！
