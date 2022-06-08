Alice Lin Solo exhibition 2022
This collection explores the themes of youthfulness and everything that comes with it. The playful nature of the animalistic creatures shows how life might look like on the surface for young people but the details and use of flowers, insects and holding one's head explores a deeper meaning of experiencing things such as love, anxiety, depression and the need to hide one's true self from society because that is what's expected. This collection aims to explore the duality of young people and the many hidden emotions they are capable of experiencing and how societal pressure gives rise to the creation of individuals with many faces.