TURKUS+LAINER the flooring brand for those who aim high
TURKUS+LAINER

Rebranding a flooring manufacturer 
that wants to reach heights.


Turkus+Lainer is a Polish manufacturer of industrial flooring systems providing solutions for factories, warehouses, car parks, retail spaces etc. Originally two separate companies (Lainer and Turkus) were combined into one brand, for which we prepared the concept, language and corporate visual identity system.​​​​​​​


The first task was to define the nature of the brand and choose a name. The naming had to build the company's reputation in the international arena with its form and sound and strengthen the morale of the combined crews. Another interesting issue was how salespeople could pronounce the name during telephone conversations with potential clients.



We have maintained a strong aura and sense of tradition, symbolically linking companies and employees.


We have reinforced the brand's character with a concept that accepts that good business requires solid foundations, which this company delivers.





Instead of focusing on the offer, we focused on creating the impression that the manufacturer understands the priorities of its customers and speaks the language of business, not the product. Turkus+Lainer has thus become a symbol of business success - whether for investors, contractors or architects.




“Our mutual understanding and similar perception of combining image with the business world has resulted in a wonderful project that we can confidently describe as timeless.”

Jakub Ułanowicz
CEO, TURKUS+LAINER​​​​​​​






