Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
3D Type Explorations
3D Type Explorations
Here's a collection of my latest explorations mixing 3D and typography over the last few years. I mainly used Cinema 4D (with Arnold / Redshift) and photoshop to realize these explorations. Hope you like it!
Thanks for watching!
Follow me on Instagram
@jeremie_gthr
3D Type Explorations
Published:
April 22nd 2024
3D Type Explorations
Here's a collection of my latest explorations mixing 3D and typography over the last few years. I mainly used Cinema 4D (with Arnold / Redshift)
Published:
April 22nd 2024
Tools
Photoshop
Maxon Cinema 4D
Creative Fields
3D Art
Typography
Graphic Design
3D
typography
motion
lettering
type
exploration
cinema 4d
lyon
france
jérémie gauthier
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
