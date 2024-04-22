Jérémie Gauthier's profile

3D Type Explorations

Here's a collection of my latest explorations mixing 3D and typography over the last few years. I mainly used Cinema 4D (with Arnold / Redshift) and photoshop to realize these explorations. Hope you like it!



3D typography motion lettering type exploration cinema 4d lyon france jérémie gauthier
Thanks for watching!
Follow me on Instagram @jeremie_gthr​​​​​​​


