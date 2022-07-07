









SHINSAIBASHI PARCO 2021 "RE: CULTURE"



1st Anniversary Advertising & Catalog











1st Anniversary Advertising and Catalog of Fashion Buildings.

Under the theme of "Re: Culture", PARCO's unique fashion and culture are expressed with the mood of celebrating the 1st anniversary.



To symbolize the culture and people of Osaka in Japan, I mixed the scenery of Osaka with familiar materials. The mixture of cultures was expressed with motion graphics, and the catalog was created with a rhythmic layout.



In the image, we used materials in our daily lives such as paper, wood, stone, plastic, sponge, and vinyl. They represent the culture of Osaka and PARCO. COVID19 was an opportunity to re-recognize and think about familiar things. Therefore, I wanted to express modern society by focusing on the colors and shapes of familiar materials.

Matte paper and coated paper were mixed and printed so that the theme could be conveyed from the printed paper. I made it possible to enjoy the difference in the texture of the paper.











ADC 101st Annual Awards

Brand / Communication Design | SHORTLIST











Art Direction, Design & Prop Styling: Keiji Yano

Photography: Yuki Kumagai[models], Erina Takahashi [items]

Styling: Mana Yamamoto

Hair: Yuma Aso (mille management)

Make-up: UDA (mekashi project)

Model: Hiromi Ando (mille management), Keigo Okazaki (VELBED.)

Location Coordinate in Osaka: Nao Takamatsu

Creative Direction & Edit: RCKT/Rocket Company*

Client: PARCO.CO.,LTD.











