Photoshop
Pixologic Zbrush
Keyshot
Davinci Resolve
Wacom Intuos Pro
Tools
CYBER KITTY (NFT)
VISUAL SCIENTIST
•
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Featured In
Behance.net
—
7/9/2022
CYBER KITTY
(4K)
This is the beginning
of a series of cyber embryos
of recognizable creature characters
in the cyber universe.
Music provided by
VID NAS
as part of our collaboration with him.
Follow the link to SUPERRARE to place your bid.
The auction runs for 24 hours
LINK
NFT ON SUPERRARE
TWITTER
NFT ON SUPERRARE
TWITTER
July 3rd 2022
VISUAL SCIENTIST
Sochi, Russian Federation
Project Made For
CYBER MASTERS
Bali, Indonesia
July 3rd 2022
Tools
Photoshop
Pixologic Zbrush
Keyshot
Davinci Resolve
Wacom Intuos Pro
Creative Fields
3D Modeling
3D Motion
CGI
Beautiful
Cat
creature
cute
Cyberpunk
Embryo
future
neon
robot
Technology
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
