



The brand's logo is inspired by the connection between technology, the Artkey Universe, and the skilful hands of the artisan. The characters in the logo are structurally cut with strong, modern curves. The inspiration for it comes from space exploration. In other words, in the journey to explore the universe, planets and objects are strongly illuminated, creating extreme boundaries of light and darkness . Moreover, this delicate chiselling of the structure, also speaks to the ingenuity of the artisan when he has to create very small but delicate and highly handcrafted details for each product.



