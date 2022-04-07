Log In
The Return
skander khlif
The current global estimate is that there is around 281 million international migrants in the world, which equates to 3.6 per cent of the global population.
Many of them return "home" every couple of years ...
Genoa, Italy - Tunis, Tunisia. 2022
The Return
July 2nd 2022
skander khlif
skander khlif
Munich, Germany
The Return
Tools
Adobe Lightroom
Creative Fields
Photography
Photojournalism
africa
Documentary
Europe
Immigration
Travel
tunisia
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report
