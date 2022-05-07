Powder Press by Kai Stiepel

I have had many productions for the cosmetics industry over the years. It often happened that powder served as a base. That always had a very special appeal for me. When I was planning a freelance project with the food stylist Guido Gravelius, I showed him a few such shots.

We then adapted the principle for food photography.

The production was a lot of fun and is, in my opinion, unseen.

By focus stacking I got all the shots completely sharp. This brings a lot of datails when viewed larger.

