Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Powder Press by Kai Stiepel
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
POWDER PRESS
I have had many productions for the cosmetics industry over the years. It often happened that powder served as a base. That always had a very special appeal for me. When I was planning a freelance project with the food stylist Guido Gravelius, I showed him a few such shots.
We then adapted the principle for food photography.
The production was a lot of fun and is, in my opinion, unseen.
By focus stacking I got all the shots completely sharp. This brings a lot of datails when viewed larger.
Advertising campaign Food food photography food styling photographer Photography photoshoot still life Studio Photography
Advertising campaign Food food photography food styling photographer Photography photoshoot still life Studio Photography
Advertising campaign Food food photography food styling photographer Photography photoshoot still life Studio Photography
Advertising campaign Food food photography food styling photographer Photography photoshoot still life Studio Photography
Advertising campaign Food food photography food styling photographer Photography photoshoot still life Studio Photography
Powder Press by Kai Stiepel
Foodstyling by Guido Gravelius
Powder Press by Kai Stiepel
139
589
9
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
Kelly Kellerhoff

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Kelly Kellerhoff
    Berlin, Germany
    user's avatar
    Kai Stiepel
    Munich, Germany

    Powder Press by Kai Stiepel

    139
    589
    9
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields