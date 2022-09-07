Blog
Qvarta - Architects
Multiple Owners
Qvarta - Architects

Qvarta is an architecture practice located in the heart of Budapest. Their goal is to change peoples lives for the better by creating spaces of joy, purpose and excitement for generations to come.

We reviewed their brand strategy and created their identity based on their love of materials and functionalism. We combined an earthy colour palette with a set of patterns using the imprint of several raw materials from bricks and stones to wires and wood panels. Balanced with functional layouts and the delicate Self Modern serif we emphasise their dedication to timeless designs.
