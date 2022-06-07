Log In
Seasons In Miniature
Mindaugas Buivydas
Seasons In Miniature
summer ends
the dark secret of yellow
sinking thoughts
silence of the fall
first blossom
enchanted
zipped moon
stairway to the deep
the spring is always a hope
Creative Fields
Photography
Flowers
lietuva
lithuania
Mindaugas Buivydas
Miniature
seasons
twilight
