Magic the Gathering - Kamigawa - Neon Dynasty

CONCEPT:





Our goal is to propel the spectator into the colorful futuristic world of Neon Dynasty with a graphic and dynamic motion design trailer that will introduce many aspects of this sci-fi universe that is totally new for Magic players.





To do so, we will focus on 3 pillars:

1 . Illustrations

Obviously, the card illustrations play a key role in the game. This is why we want to draw inspiration from them to create short and punchy 3D scenes with realistic yet very stylized treatments ensured by very graphic framing and lighting choices.

Each of these small scenes will illustrate a color of magic with a highly representative visual concept of it.

In this way, some will be more focused on a character, while others will highlight magical abilities or actions. This will result in diverse frames and compositions that illustrate the visual richness of this new expansion.





2 . Warped Merge

This visual concept, taken from the story and represented by a 3D glitch effect, could be a very interesting graphic medium to create varied dynamic transitions between the different 3D scenes of the film.

The idea is to use them in the form of 3D voxel flows to construct the settings and elements that compose the scenes (characters, holograms, VFX, etc.).

What’s more, by changing the appearance and composition depending on the color of the magic revealed during the transition, we ensure variety. This also allows us to refer to gameplay elements from the Magic game, which players will instantly recognize.







3 . Music

The music will be electronic, of course, in sync with the futuristic world. Its rhythm will accompany the film dynamic and will let us amplify the frenzied rapid phases or, on the contrary, spatialize the contemplative moments by alternating beats and trippy synths.



The combination of these three elements will plunge us into a visual and musical roller coaster that unveils the endless richness of this new universe and will give us the irrepressible urge to see and want more.







