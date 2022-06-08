Woody Playground Part 2

Woody Playground.
Artistic project. Kind of a parallel with the current Beach Playground project.
The forest, the woods, so many places where the imagination can express itself without limit. The escape of thoughts, the freedom of the spirit, the lightness of the movements inhabit these soothing places.
Here is a selection of photos from the project.
The forest, the woods, so many places where the imagination can express itself without limit. The escape of thoughts, the freedom of the spirit, the lightness of the movements inhabit these soothing places.
Here is a selection of photos from the project.
Follow me on Instagram