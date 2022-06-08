Blog
Woody Playground Part 2
Niko Photographisme
Behance.net
Woody Playground.

Artistic project. Kind of a parallel with the current Beach Playground project.
The forest, the woods, so many places where the imagination can express itself without limit. The escape of thoughts, the freedom of the spirit, the lightness of the movements inhabit these soothing places.
Here is a selection of photos from the project.

Angle
High Weight
Escape
Like A Feather
Freeze
Pull Up
Extract
Support Yourself
Rocks Strength
The Bench
Stability
