Université de Lille - Brand design

Three "Ls" for Lille form the "U" of University. Their interlocking shape evokes the leaves of an open book, symbolizing the mission of higher education to transmit knowledge. We can also see the furrows of the mining industry, those of agricultural crops and the lines of the looms of Lille's economic past. The curved emblem speaks to us of the warm hospitality of Northern France. Finally, a mark is emerging, one that marks the future and initiates the signature "Let's inspire tomorrow".





The slanted U is resolutely turned towards the future. The result is an open, dynamic and welcoming symbol that embodies all the facets of the University of Lille. With a very vertical design, the logo refers to the architecture of the territory and the heritage of Lille Metropole.





The wordmark, designed to measure, was thought in harmony with the emblem. There are many formal similarities such as the simplification of the barrels and the definition of square counter shapes that recall the cups of the emblem. This institutional logotype allows a wide variety of actions within the visual system. The creation of this new identity was achieved in co-construction with the teams of the University of Lille during various workshops. Valuable exchanges that allowed the emergence and the adhesion around this visual identity project.

