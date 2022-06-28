TwoPoints.Net developed the concept, claim, images and animations for the Visual Identity of Spain, Guest of Honour of the Frankfurt Bookfair 2022 and has supervised its application since 2021, as well as designed key deliverables.





Concept and Claim:

Spain’s literary creativity spreads across borders. It crosses territories, continents, cultures, languages, generations and genders. It’s diverse, it’s plural, it’s exuberant, it’s dynamic: Creatividad Desbordante.





Visual Identity:

To represent the diversity of Spanish creativity, TPN has created three different visual gestures, which can be used interchangeably. The plurality of Spain's culture is reflected in the mixture of colors. Regarding the technique, TPN has developed a unique visual language by mixing the analog (handmade paintings) with the digital (3D animations). The analog refers to the physical part of literature, the books, but also to the spiritual part of it, the world of ideas and imagination.