Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Bom Bom Bom - Brand identity
Brand Brothers
Behance.net
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
_
EN

Good wines, good records, good food! This is the promise of this new bar in the heart of the Graça district, in Lisbon, opened in 2022 by Cassandra and Antoine, two Parisians who decided to bring with them their love of music, good products and good times. This place, entirely thought by the founders, gathers a selection of natural wines, home-made food and original vinyls that customers can buy on the spot. After a few months of work and a typographic identity created by us, the place has already found a public of followers, fans of soul, house, disco, hip hop and good wine. Go there: Rua Angelina Vida 5, Lisbon.
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
_
FR

Bons vins, bons disques, bonne cuisine ! La promesse de ce nouveau bar au coeur du quartier de Graça, à Lisbonne, ouvert en 2022 par Cassandra et Antoine, deux parisiens qui ont décidé d'emmener avec eux leur amour de la musique, des bons produits et des bons moments. Ce lieu, entièrement pensé par les fondateurs, rassemble une sélection de vins naturels, de mets maison et de vinyles originaux que les clients peuvent acheter surplace. Après quelques mois de travaux et une identité typographique créée par nos soins, le lieu a déjà trouvé un public d'adeptes, fans de soul, de house, de disco, de hip hop et de bon vin. Allez-y : Rua Angelina Vida 5, Lisbon.
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
bar Food Kraft Beer lisboa Lisbon music Records Recordsleeve vinyl wine
Bom Bom Bom - Brand identity
150
833
12
Published:
user's avatar
Brand Brothers

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Brand Brothers
    Paris, France

    Bom Bom Bom - Brand identity

    150
    833
    12
    Published:

    Creative Fields