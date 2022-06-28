Bom Bom Bom - Brand identity

_

EN





Good wines, good records, good food! This is the promise of this new bar in the heart of the Graça district, in Lisbon, opened in 2022 by Cassandra and Antoine, two Parisians who decided to bring with them their love of music, good products and good times. This place, entirely thought by the founders, gathers a selection of natural wines, home-made food and original vinyls that customers can buy on the spot. After a few months of work and a typographic identity created by us, the place has already found a public of followers, fans of soul, house, disco, hip hop and good wine. Go there: Rua Angelina Vida 5, Lisbon.

