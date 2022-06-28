Bom Bom Bom - Brand identity

_
EN
Good wines, good records, good food! This is the promise of this new bar in the heart of the Graça district, in Lisbon, opened in 2022 by Cassandra and Antoine, two Parisians who decided to bring with them their love of music, good products and good times. This place, entirely thought by the founders, gathers a selection of natural wines, home-made food and original vinyls that customers can buy on the spot. After a few months of work and a typographic identity created by us, the place has already found a public of followers, fans of soul, house, disco, hip hop and good wine. Go there: Rua Angelina Vida 5, Lisbon.
_
FR
Bons vins, bons disques, bonne cuisine ! La promesse de ce nouveau bar au coeur du quartier de Graça, à Lisbonne, ouvert en 2022 par Cassandra et Antoine, deux parisiens qui ont décidé d'emmener avec eux leur amour de la musique, des bons produits et des bons moments. Ce lieu, entièrement pensé par les fondateurs, rassemble une sélection de vins naturels, de mets maison et de vinyles originaux que les clients peuvent acheter surplace. Après quelques mois de travaux et une identité typographique créée par nos soins, le lieu a déjà trouvé un public d'adeptes, fans de soul, de house, de disco, de hip hop et de bon vin. Allez-y : Rua Angelina Vida 5, Lisbon.