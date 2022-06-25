Komptech - Branding

K O M P T E C H
Answering a global question
Creating new opportunity from discarded matter. That’s what Komptech is about.
The company is one of the industry’s leading providers for waste treatment systems. Together with moodley, the hidden champion from Styria developed more comprehensive ways to apply its know-how in the future, enabling customers to benefit from opportunities that the global waste problem holds.
The company is one of the industry’s leading providers for waste treatment systems. Together with moodley, the hidden champion from Styria developed more comprehensive ways to apply its know-how in the future, enabling customers to benefit from opportunities that the global waste problem holds.
C R E D I T S
Client: Komptech GmbH
Strategy: Kirsten Ives, Sonja Lach, Matthias Alber, Sabine Ettema
Design Director: Wolfgang Niederl
Art Direction: Adam Katyi
Graphic Design: Adam Katyi, Romain Berthet
Motion Design: Raphael Koitz, Johannes Fischer
Project management: Sonja Lach
Web concept: Ana-Maria Achim, Cornelia Perus
Digital Project Management: Sophia Ostler, Cornelia Perus
Screedesign: Lukas Guschlbauer, Jürgen Genser
Photography: Komptech GmbH
Strategy: Kirsten Ives, Sonja Lach, Matthias Alber, Sabine Ettema
Design Director: Wolfgang Niederl
Art Direction: Adam Katyi
Graphic Design: Adam Katyi, Romain Berthet
Motion Design: Raphael Koitz, Johannes Fischer
Project management: Sonja Lach
Web concept: Ana-Maria Achim, Cornelia Perus
Digital Project Management: Sophia Ostler, Cornelia Perus
Screedesign: Lukas Guschlbauer, Jürgen Genser
Photography: Komptech GmbH