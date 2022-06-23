24 Solar Terms Typography24节气字体设计(2022)

2022年新创作的创意字体设计作品，继续以节气名称为题。这次用黑体字的笔画特征结合行草书法运笔走势结构，同时在笔画中加入屋脊线通过明暗面渐变塑造立体感。相关的设计衍生品正在试验开发中，依旧限量手签，敬请期待，新产品会针对购买《字然浮现》的老粉有折扣。没有更多想要描述的了，大家看图吧。



未经本人许可，谢绝转发。

版权所有，已做互联网法院官方存证同时已申请知识产权，所有设计均受法律保护。请不要盗版、拆解、借鉴、演绎。





A solar term is any of twenty-four periods in traditional Chinese lunisolar calendars that matches a particular astronomical event or signifies some natural phenomenon. The points are spaced 15° apart along the ecliptic and are used by lunisolar calendars to stay synchronized with the seasons, which is crucial for agrarian societies. The solar terms are also used to calculate intercalary months; which month is repeated depends on the position of the sun at the time.





