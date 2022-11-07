Blog
HUMXN
Shane Griffin
What is HUMXN?

HUMXN is a real-time avatar creation environment & marketplace focused on digital fashion, combining the most innovative gaming technology with blockchain authentication and digital ownership.
(Pronounced 'human'!)

HUMXN is not only an interactive environment, but also a marketplace for digital assets where users can combine their NFTs and style their HUMXN as they want.

HUMXNs dynamic marketplace allows for the trading of a diverse range of NFT digital assets, ranging from hair styles, makeup, sneakers, accessories, and environments, even bespoke motion can be tokenized.

Our metaverse interface is simple and intuitive. Slide open the menus and explore all your NFT assets. Experiment with new outfits, poses, and environments. Snap some pictures and have them seamlessly update on your profile page.
Preset cinematic cameras make it simple and fast to create a striking image of your HUMXN.

​​​​​​​The HUMXN marketplace will regularly feature collaborations with top tier artists, fashion labels, and designers, with the full dimensional versions of these works, users will be able to integrate them directly into their creation environments, experiencing them in 3D space.
 HUMXN on Twitter & Instagram
and visit the website HUMXN.XYZ
Metaverse & marketplace launching summer 2022!

Thank you!

HUMXN
Shane Griffin

