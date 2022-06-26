Xbox 'Ara History Untold'

The course of history has been shaped by an infinite number of choices made since the dawn of time. But that's the history we know… what about the history that could have been? ​​​​​​​In collaboration with gnet, we take viewers on a zooming journey for one of Xbox’s latest game trailers. With a dash of cinematic style, we highlight the leaders forging their way through history. Our goal was to capture the imagination of gamers by mixing contrasting elements from the past and future –Egyptian pyramids entrenched deep into an arctic landscape, a modern city celebrating the return of a Byzantine empress. In Ara, the possibilities of stories untold are limitless.