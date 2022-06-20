Metamorphe by Jenni Pasanen and Reuben Wu

Metamorphe is a body of work created by Jenni Pasanen and Reuben Wu.





The goal of this collaboration was to create artwork that is entirely new, using the medium of generative adversarial networks (GAN), combined with painting and photography to result in something unprecedented and fascinating.





Humans are emotional beings, their decisions led by their feelings. A machine has no such constraints, enabling it to conceive what human minds could never be capable of on their own.





This method spawns new unimaginable forms and explores undiscovered paths, leading to the creation of a medium which unifies human creativity with machine learning.





This project has produced six works of art over the course of six months’ remote collaboration. Some pieces began from Pasanen’s AI/GAN creations, while others evolved from Wu’s photography.





Through many iterations of passing back and forth, the artists refined and finessed the work intricately by hand.





5700 x 5700



