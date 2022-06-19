Blog
TV Heads (Procedural Test)
Jared Nickerson
Behance.net
Tried something slightly different with this collection.
These characters are all procedurally generated. What that means is, there are multiple layers, and each layer (hands for example) has it's own set of graphics (6 layers in total). Then within those layers the algorithm pics a random graphic and voila, you've got a character complete with supporting elements and background.
See below for an example...

I designed all of the graphic elements and big thanks to James Peck for all of the coding.

What's next for these? No clue. I've had a few ideas for these, possibly NFTs (although I'm not thrilled about that idea), I also thought about making these into an app where you can make your own characters based off these elements for use as avatars etc. Still not 100% sure where to take them, but wanted to share them with you either way. I'll post some of my favorites every so often via my Instagram account.

