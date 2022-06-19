TV Heads (Procedural Test)

Tried something slightly different with this collection.

These characters are all procedurally generated. What that means is, there are multiple layers, and each layer (hands for example) has it's own set of graphics (6 layers in total). Then within those layers the algorithm pics a random graphic and voila, you've got a character complete with supporting elements and background.

See below for an example...



I designed all of the graphic elements and big thanks to

for all of the coding.