Listening to the design team at developer Brigil, we learned of their desire to create a positive impact on the Outaouais with the Canevas project. A place where people are at the center of the community and where they can have multiple experiences. By creating this dynamic identity, we want to allow the Canevas project to stand out and highlight Brigil's talent for designing culture-filled living spaces.





For the creation of the Canevas visual identity, our goal was to create a creative and flexible visual identity based on what was most meaningful and memorable to its future clients and that would be able to evolve with them over time. Emphasizing the culinary experience, events, neighbourhood services, health services and the cycling hub was paramount.





