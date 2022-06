Concept

La Pasteque is a signature pastry shop created by Sandy Vinajera, located in Mérida, México. The brand takes inspiration from the classic french theater and bakeries from the 19th century. The logotypes, color palette and editorial design reflect a delicate and romantic style that’s been adapted to a more modern context.





The isotype made by thick and seamless strokes give the illusion of being written by meringue. This set of elements create an environment that transports you to another era.