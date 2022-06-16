Blog
Texas A&M / Out Of The Dark
Matt Chinworth
Out Of The Dark
Had the pleasure of illustrating the cover of Maroon (Texas A&M Alumni Magazine). This issue's cover feature explores how Texas A&M University's Counseling and Psychological Services works to end stigma and support students' mental health, educating students and empowering Aggies to care for themselves. 

Illustrations: Matt Chinworth
Art Direction: Tyler Cogburn and Pentagram Design
Cover Illustration is based off of Texas A&M's Military Walk, a historic tree-lined path on campus for students and visitors. Photo by: Ricardo S. Nava 
Texas A&M / Out Of The Dark
Matt Chinworth

Matt Chinworth
Tulsa, OK, USA

Texas A&M / Out Of The Dark

illustration, editorial, magazine, depression, mental health, light, health, shadow, dark, healthcare, wellness, awareness, medical, college, cam
