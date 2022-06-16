Texas A&M / Out Of The Dark

Out Of The Dark
Had the pleasure of illustrating the cover of Maroon (Texas A&M Alumni Magazine). This issue's cover feature explores how Texas A&M University's Counseling and Psychological Services works to end stigma and support students' mental health, educating students and empowering Aggies to care for themselves.
Illustrations: Matt Chinworth
Art Direction: Tyler Cogburn and Pentagram Design
Cover Illustration is based off of Texas A&M's Military Walk, a historic tree-lined path on campus for students and visitors. Photo by: Ricardo S. Nava