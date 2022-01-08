Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
Venipak delivery
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
bold Brand Design brand identity color delivery Logotype typography visual identity
ABOUT THE PROJECT

Venipak has been in the delivery market for over 15 years now, reaching milestones even above what we could have expected. From parcel lockers to Venipak Avia service, Venipak collaborates with their clients by optimising the processes and representing the needs on their behalf. 

CLIENT NEEDS

Venipak seeks to save clients’ time and make its services intuitive and effortless. Hence, the new visual look needed to prove the company’s expertise in turning good solutions into the best practices and experiences.  

DESIGN VALUE

Delivery service could be described as a process of transporting goods from source location to destination. Or, to put it briefly, a movement from one place to another. Therefore, it also resonates with Venipak’s aim to represent the constant movement forward, leading to the future. As a result, we created a meaning for that process of ‘shifting’ by leaving a colour trail and element repetition in the identity. That’s how a forward movement becomes an essential element in the new direction among the bold, simple visual language. In addition, squares become an important accent as a connotation of delivery parcels.


DELIVERABLE: BRANDING SYSTEM/STATIONERY/VEHICLE DESIGN/COMMUNICATION DESIGN
-
2021 
© &ANDSTUDIO
bold Brand Design brand identity color delivery Logotype typography visual identity
bold Brand Design brand identity color delivery Logotype typography visual identity
bold Brand Design brand identity color delivery Logotype typography visual identity
bold Brand Design brand identity color delivery Logotype typography visual identity
CLIENT: VENIPAK GROUP /  BRAND DESIGN: ANDSTUDIO  / BRAND STRATEGY: SYNTHESIS CONSULTING GROUP / CASE PHOTOS: VINCAS CYGAS
Venipak delivery
130
722
16
Published:
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar+2
Multiple Owners
Andstudio .

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Andstudio .
    Vilnius, Lithuania
    user's avatar
    Domas Mikšys
    Vilnius, Lithuania
    user's avatar
    Ignas Vėželis
    Lithuania
    user's avatar
    Augustinas Paukste
    Vilnius, Lithuania

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Andstudio Vilnius, Lithuania

    Venipak delivery

    Venipak has been in the delivery market for over 15 years now, reaching milestones even above what we could have expected. From parcel lockers to Read More
    130
    722
    16
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields