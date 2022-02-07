Blog
DE CAAI
George&Harrison ®
On the former Campina dairy factory site in Eindhoven, NL emerges De Caai — where innovation in healthy living blends seamlessly into a vibrant urban district.A distinctive and ambitious brand identity sets the tone for an area that buzzes with energy and functions as a ‘living lab’, paying tribute to the vibrant industrial heritage. The logo loosely refers to the original Campina logo: using an oversized dot to compliment the letter ‘i’.



Social media animations show the full range of the visual identity: using the dynamic grid system to make compositions where video, photography, typography and particle simulations can move freely.



The identity for De Caai comes to life with the use of creative coding. We incorporated particle simulations with boids principles as a visual component, emphasising the ecological and dynamic character of the area.




From 1916, De Caai was mostly known for being the home of the ‘Campina’ factory. 
We designed a set of animated icons to refer to this heritage.





George&Harrison, 2022
website


Client: De Caai, BPD Gebiedsontwikkeling

DE CAAI
Published:
George&Harrison ®

    George&Harrison ®
    Eindhoven, Netherlands

