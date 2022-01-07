Donostia San Sebastián
Creation of a new tourism brand for the city
Art Direction
—
@ acc comunicación
A brand to represent an iconic city
Donostia San Sebastián is one of the most touristic cities in the north of Spain.
Around its famous bay there is a city of 190,000 inhabitants, with intense cultural activity and enviable social and economic ratios.
Our approach was based on the idea of creating a brand “based on truth”:
not to invent anything, but to find a way to represent what it is, exists and makes a city like San Sebastián special.Thus, in a figurative sense, we asked the city three questions: what was its most iconic place, what values did it represent, and what colors did it identify with.
With their responses, we developed our own visual universe,
timeless and fluid,that conveyed the values of a harmonious, open, friendly,
subtle and Basque city with its own style.
