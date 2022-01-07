Donostia San Sebastián 



Our approach was based on the idea of ​​creating a brand “based on truth”:

not to invent anything, but to find a way to represent what it is, exists and makes a city like San Sebastián special.Thus, in a figurative sense, we asked the city three questions: what was its most iconic place, what values ​​did it represent, and what colors did it identify with.





With their responses, we developed our own visual universe,

timeless and fluid,that conveyed the values ​​of a harmonious, open, friendly,

subtle and Basque city with its own style.



