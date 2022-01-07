Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Donostia San Sebastián
Diego Bellorin
Behance.net
Donostia San Sebastián 
Creation of a new tourism brand for the city

Art Direction 
@ acc comunicación

A brand to represent an iconic city

Donostia San Sebastián is one of the most touristic cities in the north of Spain.
Around its famous bay there is a city of 190,000 inhabitants, with intense cultural activity and enviable social and economic ratios.

Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity

Our approach was based on the idea of ​​creating a brand “based on truth”:
not to invent anything, but to find a way to represent what it is, exists and makes a city like San Sebastián special.Thus, in a figurative sense, we asked the city three questions: what was its most iconic place, what values ​​did it represent, and what colors did it identify with.

With their responses, we developed our own visual universe,
timeless and fluid,that conveyed the values ​​of a harmonious, open, friendly,
subtle and Basque city with its own style.

Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Brand Design brand identity graphic identidade visual identity Logo Design Logotipo Logotype marca visual identity
Image may contain: active shirt, sleeve and clothing
Image may contain: active shirt, sleeve and clothing
Donostia San Sebastián
13
160
2
Published:
user's avatar
Diego Bellorin

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Diego Bellorin
    Palma de Mallorca, Spain

    Donostia San Sebastián

    13
    160
    2
    Published:

    Creative Fields