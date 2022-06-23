Maldivas Netflix Brazil

Netflix Maldivas is a new series that follows a young woman (Bruna Marquezine) who moves into a posh condo community to investigate a mystery. The show is full of pop, gloss, sass and of course intrigue. We were tasked with creating the wordmark, custom type, title treatment, key visuals, character art & teasers for the new series. In developing the artwork we were inspired by one core idea that is thread throughout the series “nothing is what it seems”.
&Walsh, 2021
The character intro film, introduces the unique personality of each star in the series whiles also setting them up as a key suspect in the murder mystery.
In each visual we conceptually play with what you can see on the surface vs what is actually happening behind closed doors.
We created a custom condensed font with elongated letters and a mixture of stroke weights that present an elegant but mysterious feel. This type is used for show titles, the teasers, and all of the series marketing materials.