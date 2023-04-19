About





Jestor is a no-code platform for businesses with complex processes based in San Francisco, California, with a global presence. In 2022, I was brought on board to assist with creating a new visual identity for the company as part of their repositioning efforts. The goal was to launch a new website and system and improve brand perception to attract more paying clients.





The name Jestor served as a major source of inspiration for the design. In Portuguese, Jestor is spelled similarly to "gestor," which means manager or executive in English. In English, Jestor sounds similar to "jester," a figure who wore their own crown and was one of the few members of the court who could speak freely without punishment. The jester, like Jestor, was a master of many skills.



