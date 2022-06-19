Client: the Hut
Location: Sharjah, UAE
Industry: Hospitality
Photography by David Disuanco & Pauline Disuanco
We were engaged in creating an identity for the Hut, a new café that opened on March 2022 in Rahmania Mall, Sharjah. The prime objective was to create a simple and clean brand with an international approach. For the identity, we proposed a minimal aesthetic capable of producing a serene and pleasing atmosphere for customers to enjoy their grab-and-go experience.
The name comes from those isolated places where the Hut gives you that feeling of caring and refuge. It is a structure offering shelter from a city life’s daily craziness where you can take a moment for yourself. Huts are a type of vernacular architecture. They are built with local materials and knowledge, using techniques passed down through the generations. Vernacular buildings are typically practical and straightforward as our brand. We believe that going back to the basics (in every sense) is honest and offers a “real experience” — No pose and durable. Our pictorial mark is simple, a line with bent ends; it is a clear but not typical expression of a Hut. The outcome is fresh and minimal, revealing that you do not need to be loud to get noticed.
Our Work
Brand Design
Concept Development
Print Design
Visual Identity