BASE NYC
Multiple Owners
'BASE' is one of the best New York tattoo shops in Brooklyn, New York, gathering world-renowned artists from all around the world. Originally founded in Istanbul, Turkey, BASE gained a reputation as one of the country’s top studios, and following that fame, BASE was relocated to New York in 2017 by the founder Baris Yesilbas.

At the core of BASE's logo are two visual ideas; being a center/hub and the tattooing process symbolized with a single circle. The selected font-family 'Adieu' adapts to these rectangular and round forms by providing a geometric use, and its boldness hints at BASE's target audience. Owning only black and white instead of any color neutralizes the brand, making its identity genderless and timeless.





Aksel Ceylan

    Aksel Ceylan
    Brooklyn, NY, USA
    Artı Stüdyo
    USA

    Dead Art Directors Society ✪ Istanbul, Turkey

    Brand identity for BASE NYC, a tattoo studio based in Brooklyn, New York.
