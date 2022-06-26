L Ö G U R
Forces of water and earth elements dancing together
in endless creation of abstract shapes.
Each thought that comes is taken away by each perfect note in a song
Each thought is taken away when I see something enormously beautiful.
It strips all thoughts from my mind
right and wrong have no longer a meaning
It is the moment where time stands still
right before a flood of creative thoughts comes
and takes over my mind
It is the moment of liberation
where I can just witness of my being
