L Ö G U R
Brynjar Agustsson
abstract iceland pattern river
L   Ö   G   U   R


Forces of water and earth elements dancing together 
in endless creation of abstract shapes.


Each thought that comes is taken away by each perfect note in a song
Each thought is taken away when I see something enormously beautiful.

It strips all thoughts from my mind
right and wrong have no longer a meaning
It is the moment where time stands still
right before a flood of creative thoughts comes
and takes over my mind
It is the moment of liberation
where I can just witness of my being
abstract iceland pattern river
SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS
L Ö G U R
Published:
