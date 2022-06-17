







NB Television™ Pro pays tribute to popular typefaces of the ‘cathode ray tube’ era by translating the analogue ‘crt’ grid based softedged typesets to the digital age. With a focus on detail and reference to the ‘crt’ grid, each glyph was designed with pixel perfect precision. This results in a warm characteristic when used in small sizes versus a crisp, pixel dominated modern neo-grotesque when applied in large sizes that translates beautifully both in print and on screen.



NB Television™ Pro Edition comprises six typesets: Regular, 2D, 3D, Mono, Mono 2D and Mono 3D.







