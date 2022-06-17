NB Television™ Pro pays tribute to popular typefaces of the ‘cathode ray tube’ era by translating the analogue ‘crt’ grid based softedged typesets to the digital age. With a focus on detail and reference to the ‘crt’ grid, each glyph was designed with pixel perfect precision. This results in a warm characteristic when used in small sizes versus a crisp, pixel dominated modern neo-grotesque when applied in large sizes that translates beautifully both in print and on screen.
NB Television™ Pro Edition comprises six typesets: Regular, 2D, 3D, Mono, Mono 2D and Mono 3D.
NB Television™ Pro Teaser
Directed by Stefan Gandl, Neubau
Teaser contains visual material from the movie “War Of The Robots” by Alfonso Brescia (1978)
—
NB Television™ Pro Type Specimen
NB Television™ Pro Regular
NB Television™ Pro 2D
NB Television™ Pro 3D
NB Television™ Pro Mono
NB Television™ Pro Mono 2D
NB Television™ Pro Mono 3D
NB Television™ Pro Edition (MMXXII)
Complete set includes six typesets: Regular, 2D, 3D, Mono, Mono 2D, Mono 3D
Designer: Stefan Gandl, Neubau
Coypright © 2020 Stefan Gandl
Edition: 2022
Studio: Neubau
Producer: Neubau, Berlin
Type Foundry: abcneu.com
TypeMe font testing
Type Specimen, License & Download
