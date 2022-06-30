Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Fintoil - A Drop of Future
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
Fintoil - A Drop of Future

Fintoil is a company on a mission to replace fossil-based raw materials with sustainable ones by refining raw pine oils to produce everyday products and industrial materials such as biofuels, adhesives, inks, even health and wellness products. Fintoil aims to be the most progressive international actor in the specialty chemical business.

In order to achieve this ambitious goal, we designed a new visual identity to match their vision. The emblem represents their products natural origin, the fluid shapes express transformation and the photography shows freshness of nature which they strive to preserve. Combined with eccentric typography and a distinguished use of rounded corners the identity grows into a progressive and techy whole.
Image may contain: handwriting, book and letter
Image may contain: screenshot, cloud and sky
Image may contain: post-it note, handwriting and print
bio fuel future identity industrial minimalist logo natural organic pine Sustainable
Fintoil - A Drop of Future
198
728
7
Published:
user's avataruser's avatar
Multiple Owners
József G Kiss

    Owners

    user's avatar
    József G Kiss
    Helsinki, Finland
    user's avatar
    Martin Martonen
    Finland

    Fintoil - A Drop of Future

    Fintoil - A Drop of Future Fintoil is a company on a mission to replace fossil-based raw materials with sustainable ones by refining raw pine oi Read More
    198
    728
    7
    Published:

    Creative Fields