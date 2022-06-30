Fintoil - A Drop of Future



Fintoil is a company on a mission to replace fossil-based raw materials with sustainable ones by refining raw pine oils to produce everyday products and industrial materials such as biofuels, adhesives, inks, even health and wellness products. Fintoil aims to be the most progressive international actor in the specialty chemical business.



In order to achieve this ambitious goal, we designed a new visual identity to match their vision. The emblem represents their products natural origin, the fluid shapes express transformation and the photography shows freshness of nature which they strive to preserve. Combined with eccentric typography and a distinguished use of rounded corners the identity grows into a progressive and techy whole.