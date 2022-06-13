Iliad - Visual identity

Founded in 1999, iliad , the parent company of Free Telecom, is a major player in the telecommunications industry. An innovative operator, inventor of triple-play and the first box in France, the Group now has 25 million subscribers and 11,000 employees in France and Italy.





In 20 years, the group has evolved considerably, while retaining that inimitable spirit that has always pushed it to do things differently, in its own way: the Free spirit.





In 2020, iliad mandated Graphéine to redefine all of the brand's visual identity principles. A complete analysis of the needs and exchanges with the teams were necessary to allow us to design a global and functional system, and thus characterize a brand that was previously confidential.