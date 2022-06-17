Blog
L J Ó M I
Brynjar Agustsson
abstract Aerial artwork iceland Landscape Nature Photography river
L  J  Ó  M  I


Liberation of meaning

Through layers of meaning that I have created
I see radiance from luminous energy frequencies
which I may see as the reflecting aspect of my true self
an aspect that offers ineffable mysteries that quietly awaits
for my humble prayer to receive the grace of these revelations

SELECTED ARTWORKS ARE AVAILABLE AS LIMITED EDITION FINE ART PRINTS
L J Ó M I
Published:
Brynjar Agustsson

