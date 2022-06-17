L J Ó M I
Liberation of meaning
Through layers of meaning that I have created
I see radiance from luminous energy frequencies
which I may see as the reflecting aspect of my true self
an aspect that offers ineffable mysteries that quietly awaits
for my humble prayer to receive the grace of these revelations
