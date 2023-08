Cascina Nascosta is a cozy and surprising bucolic corner in the urban heart of Milan. When I was asked to prepare some artworks for a spring exhibition at the venue, I immediately thought of the concept of the garden in the city (“Un giardino in città”). The result was this series, inspired by early 900 fashion of mixing people and plants in postcards and illustrations.

The images were printed in 2m wide banners and exposed for two months in the cascina walls.