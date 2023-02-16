Pivot Brand Identity

Pivot is an online school established in New York in 2021 to help people to master a drastically new creative profession. Pivot educates by motivating and engaging in the community. The school’s program includes online courses, lectures, and fashion seminars.





The brand identity metaphor is based on a lifelong learning thesis — be brave, keep dreaming, and dream hard. It’s never too late to change your career and life upside down.





Eclectic and vibrant visual identity is a graphic interpretation of the “pivot” meaning and the motto “Turn your passion into the profession.” The dynamic logo transforms into a rough application, and its elements spread throughout the entire design system. Features of different geometry, thickness, style, and color combine like a collage — hand drawing, illustrations, portraits of teachers, subject photos, shadows, underlining and decorative typography of several fonts. Together it conveys the brand’s playful approach to education where curiosity, desire, and interest go first under a flag of lightness and feigned irresponsibility.