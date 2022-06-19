Jidu
Towards a new era of mobility
__
JIDU is a joint EV venture between Geely and Baidu. Geely is a leading car manufacturer and now the owner of many brands, including Volvo, Polestar, Geely Auto, and Lotus. Baidu is a leading AI company at the forefront of internet search and online marketing solutions. The venture fuses the two companies' areas of expertise to create the future of mobility – a combination of cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art AI technology.
Our task was to develop a visual identity that embodies the ambitions of this new venture, incorporating the intelligence of machine learning and the vivid urban landscapes of the Chinese metropolis. The pilot car R01 launches in mid-2022 and features level 4 autonomy – the highest level of autonomy ever integrated into a car.
Our task was to develop a visual identity that embodies the ambitions of this new venture, incorporating the intelligence of machine learning and the vivid urban landscapes of the Chinese metropolis. The pilot car R01 launches in mid-2022 and features level 4 autonomy – the highest level of autonomy ever integrated into a car.
Credits:
Brand Director, Helen Hsu
Tendril, Thais Altès, Displaay Type Foundry, CoType Foundry
Tendril, Thais Altès, Displaay Type Foundry, CoType Foundry
Year:
2022
Deliverables:
Branding, Design Strategy, Art Direction, Digital Design
The car features a dual LiDAR autonomous driving system, and is based on Baidu Apollo’s L4 system. It realizes human-vehicle interaction and accurate speech semantic recognition in multiple scenarios, so that cars can “naturally communicate” with people. Based on AI and big data driving, robots will be able to learn and iterate by themselves, and achieve self-development.
The pixel is an integral part of the identity: it both mirrors the digital-first approach and symbolizes data as a foundation for autonomy.
Violet accents the monochromatic palette, representing technological intelligence.
Together with Displaay we developed a typeface that features the pixel as an element throughout the characters.
To balance the typographic expression, we commissioned CoType to develop a typeface based on Aeonik that could pair with the display typeface and work across all texte use.
The many levels of the identity lend themselves to be employed seamlessly between physical environments.
To explore the aesthetics of advanced technology, we collaborated with Thais Altès to create visualisations on this theme.
We collaborated with Tendril to explore the pixel as a portal.