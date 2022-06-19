







Towards a new era of mobility

JIDU is a joint EV venture between Geely and Baidu. Geely is a leading car manufacturer and now the owner of many brands, including Volvo, Polestar, Geely Auto, and Lotus. Baidu is a leading AI company at the forefront of internet search and online marketing solutions. The venture fuses the two companies' areas of expertise to create the future of mobility – a combination of cutting-edge engineering and state-of-the-art AI technology.



Our task was to develop a visual identity that embodies the ambitions of this new venture, incorporating the intelligence of machine learning and the vivid urban landscapes of the Chinese metropolis. The pilot car R01 launches in mid-2022 and features level 4 autonomy – the highest level of autonomy ever integrated into a car.









Credits:

Brand Director, Helen Hsu

Tendril, Thais Altès, Tendril, Thais Altès, Displaay Type Foundry, CoType Foundry





Year:

2022





Deliverables:

Branding, Design Strategy, Art Direction, Digital Design







