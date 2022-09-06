Brooklyn Film Festival





We have been asked by MullenLowe New York to create a set of characters for The Brooklyn Film Festival 2022.



Something To Offend Everyone – The Brooklyn Film Festival prides itself on never censoring their filmmakers, allowing them to express themselves in any way they see fit.



With over 140 uncensored films, it’s clear there will be “Something to Offend Everyone.”



This campaign encourages viewers to get out of their comfort zones and teaches them how to discuss all the new ideas, thoughts and points of view they’ll encounter at the festival appropriately.