A new patent has been born: real ham, cut by knife, submerged in vegetable oil, in a glass container. Simple but surprising, a way of eating ham like never before, deserved a branding and packaging that broke the category. This is how Revelum was created. An identity that recalls urban art, marked by contrast, combining elements, stickers, fonts and colours that give the brand a lot of versatility and its own personality.

You already know: Discover the already known ham.