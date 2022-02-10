What is DevBreak?
It's really something else.
DevBreak is the only festival for techies.
DevBreak19 was a true getaway for the 500 tech professionals who came with us. The festival came together as an inspiring, fun and inclusive atmosphere for teams and individuals to take a step back and connect with world-class tech speakers over a
high-level view of the past, present and future of tech in society. In the lakeside grounds of a XIIIth century Château.
This year, DevBreak takes 'tech festival' to the next level. It’s the European tech conference & festival fusion, bringing together 700 developers from a world-wide network. Fully open air and set in an epic castle venue just outside Paris, we’re blending all the best features of a tech conference, activities of a team getaway and atmosphere of an outdoor live music concert.
DevBreak is a 2-day tech festival for you and your team to:
Attend the conference to discuss the past, present and future of tech with 40+ international speakers.
Join any of our 10+ workshops - or create your own.
It was good enough for a French king: join the festival atmosphere at Château de Farcheville!
Dev Life
Management, ethics and the impact of tech - take a step back on the high-level drivers and influence of today's tech industry.
Dev News
What’s in store? Get the breaking news and disruptive thinking in the tech world now - and what it means for the future.
Dev World
How to optimise for a secure, high performing network: delve into the technical challenges that developers are currently facing.